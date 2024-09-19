Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 655,668 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 352,406 shares.The stock last traded at $43.03 and had previously closed at $41.95.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.02 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.44.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Criteo during the first quarter worth about $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 868.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

