Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Receives $50.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised Criteo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp lowered Criteo from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Criteo stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. Criteo has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $49.93. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Criteo will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,059,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 523.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 59,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Criteo by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 407,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

