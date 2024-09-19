Critical Analysis: WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) vs. MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB)

MariaDB (NYSE:MRDB – Get Free Report) and WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MariaDB has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WalkMe has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MariaDB and WalkMe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MariaDB -72.29% N/A -146.29% WalkMe -16.55% -9.60% -5.43%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MariaDB 0 0 0 0 N/A WalkMe 1 5 2 0 2.13

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MariaDB and WalkMe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

WalkMe has a consensus price target of $12.86, suggesting a potential downside of 7.83%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WalkMe is more favorable than MariaDB.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MariaDB and WalkMe”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MariaDB $54.56 million 0.69 -$51.86 million ($0.59) -0.93 WalkMe $266.95 million 4.53 -$59.14 million ($0.44) -31.70

MariaDB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MariaDB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.7% of MariaDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of MariaDB shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

WalkMe beats MariaDB on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MariaDB

MariaDB plc operates as a cloud database company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers database solutions, including MariaDB Enterprise Server, a premium version of community server; MariaDB Xpand, a distributed structured query language (SQL) database for transactional workloads; MariaDB ColumnStore for data warehousing; MariaDB MaxScale for availability and load balancing; and MariaDB SkySQL, a database-as-a-service for its products on public clouds. The company also provides consulting, training, remote database administration, and engineering architecture services. It serves financial services, government, technology, retail, telecommunications, and transportation industries. The company is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation. In addition, the company WalkMe's platform is delivered via web, desktop or mobile and pre-packaged to support the key workflows. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

