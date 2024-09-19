Critical Analysis: Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for International Card Establishment and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A Xperi 0 0 2 1 3.33

Xperi has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.42%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A Xperi -21.67% -10.15% -5.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares International Card Establishment and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares International Card Establishment and Xperi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Xperi $521.33 million 0.78 -$136.61 million ($2.72) -3.24

International Card Establishment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Summary

Xperi beats International Card Establishment on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About Xperi

Xperi Inc. operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service. It also provides consumer electronics solutions, such as home and mobile audio solutions, and silicon and software solutions for edge inference; connected car solutions, including HD Radio and DTS AutoStage; and Media Platform that provides Vewd middleware solutions, TiVo OS, TiVo Stream 4K, connected TVs, and connected cars that leverage the TiVo OS, as well as advertising solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

