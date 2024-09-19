Critical Contrast: Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) versus GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) and Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

GH Research has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadrenal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get GH Research alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of GH Research shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.6% of GH Research shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Cadrenal Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GH Research N/A -16.39% -15.83% Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A -93.70% -82.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares GH Research and Cadrenal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GH Research and Cadrenal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

GH Research presently has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 358.91%. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $0.23, suggesting a potential downside of 98.05%. Given GH Research’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GH Research is more favorable than Cadrenal Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GH Research and Cadrenal Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GH Research N/A N/A -$35.59 million ($0.62) -12.89 Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A -$8.36 million ($0.31) -38.65

Cadrenal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GH Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GH Research beats Cadrenal Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, together with its subsidiary GH Research Ireland Limited, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. It is involved in the development of 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The company's lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate, currently under Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with TRD, as well as Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Bipolar II disorder and postpartum depression. It is also involved in the development of GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate for IV administration, currently under Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of psychiatric or neurological disorder; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate for nasal administration, which is currently in preclinical development with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.