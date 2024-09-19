Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $165.32.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Crocs by 375.0% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.27.
Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.
