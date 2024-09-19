Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,152 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,095,000 after buying an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,663,000 after buying an additional 934,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 20,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $14.81 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.87 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.75 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 0.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.60.

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $236,199.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

