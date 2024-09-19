CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 102.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,461,000 after acquiring an additional 358,945 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after acquiring an additional 564,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,564 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $267.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day moving average of $312.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 504.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.59 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

