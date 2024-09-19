CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.90% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic cut CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CRWD stock traded up $14.70 on Thursday, reaching $281.82. 3,633,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,291,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 531.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

