CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Westpark Capital

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Westpark Capital in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $15.28 on Thursday, hitting $282.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,789,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,292,901. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 532.83, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,576,497.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $20,925,726.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

