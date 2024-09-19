CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 4.7% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) rose 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $279.74 and last traded at $279.74. Approximately 1,597,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 5,280,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.89, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.