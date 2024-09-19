CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $265.00 and last traded at $265.77. 662,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,287,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.72.

Specifically, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $380.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.63. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 504.00, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

