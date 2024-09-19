CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.16.

CRWD traded up $12.55 on Thursday, reaching $279.67. 1,981,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,280,791. The company has a market cap of $68.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 524.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.63.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total value of $20,925,726.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,127,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,576,497.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

