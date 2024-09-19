CrowdStrike’s (CRWD) Positive Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $310.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded up $12.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $279.67. 1,981,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,280,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $269.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.63. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $157.59 and a one year high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286,795.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $2,094,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,168 shares in the company, valued at $74,286,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,306,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

