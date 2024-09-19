Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Trading Down 1.9%

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $115.39 and last traded at $115.49. 323,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,630,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.78.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.01.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total value of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

