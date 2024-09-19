Crystal Valley Financial (OTCMKTS:CYVF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Crystal Valley Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYVF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.00 and last traded at $61.00. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.09.

Crystal Valley Financial Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

Crystal Valley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

Crystal Valley Financial Company Profile

Crystal Valley Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First State Bank that provides various personal and business banking products and services in Northern Indiana, the United States. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as IRAs.

