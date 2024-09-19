CSW Industrials, Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSWI)

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of CSW Industrials in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 16th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Romero now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. The consensus estimate for CSW Industrials’ current full-year earnings is $8.45 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for CSW Industrials’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.79 EPS.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on CSW Industrials in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

CSW Industrials stock opened at $352.44 on Wednesday. CSW Industrials has a 12-month low of $167.27 and a 12-month high of $359.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 272.4% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 7,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 591,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,605,000 after acquiring an additional 86,427 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,409,000 after acquiring an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter valued at about $668,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,607,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

About CSW Industrials

(Get Free Report)

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.