CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Sets New 12-Month High at $362.11

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $362.11 and last traded at $362.11, with a volume of 557 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $352.44.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSWI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CL King began coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.08.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $226.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.37, for a total transaction of $341,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $17,607,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 956.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 376,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 39.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,745,000 after acquiring an additional 340,904 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the second quarter valued at about $65,595,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 2,254.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 189,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,409,000 after purchasing an additional 181,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153,676 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

