Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 28,177 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 678,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.12.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $130,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,972.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,281,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,436,000 after purchasing an additional 390,505 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Cullinan Therapeutics by 188.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,280,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after buying an additional 2,141,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 2,416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,184,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,993 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,079,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cullinan Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 529,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 91,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

