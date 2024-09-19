Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cumulus Media Stock Performance
Shares of CMLS stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.45. Cumulus Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.
Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.19). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 16.46% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $204.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media Company Profile
Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cumulus Media
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.