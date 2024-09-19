Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Down 0.6 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $313.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.64 and a fifty-two week high of $318.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

