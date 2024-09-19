CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider Buys A$110,310.05 in Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVC – Get Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 1,075 shares of CVC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$102.61 ($69.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($74,533.82).
CVC Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
About CVC
