CVC Limited (ASX:CVC) Insider Buys A$110,310.05 in Stock

CVC Limited (ASX:CVCGet Free Report) insider John Leaver acquired 1,075 shares of CVC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$102.61 ($69.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$110,310.05 ($74,533.82).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVC Limited is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in, management buy-outs, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, mezzanine, and growth capital investments. It prefers to invest in energy, transportation, healthcare, renewable energy technologies and fintech sector.

