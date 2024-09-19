CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CVV opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 20.25% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

