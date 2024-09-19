CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Down 5.2% in August

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the August 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CVR Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.21. 61,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CVR Energy has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 156.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CVR Energy by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 223.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 36,802 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 131,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile



CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

