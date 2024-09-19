CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Price Target Cut to $25.00

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $26.50.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

CVI stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. CVR Energy has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.49.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Institutional Trading of CVR Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 820.5% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 45,560.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

