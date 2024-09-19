Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.20. Cybin shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 185,351 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.50.
Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.
