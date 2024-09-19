Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN) Shares Gap Down to $7.75

Cybin Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $7.20. Cybin shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 185,351 shares changing hands.

Cybin Trading Up 6.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Cybin (NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cybin Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cybin

Cybin Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cybin stock. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cybin Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CYBN ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 65,381 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.94% of the company's stock.

Cybin Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for treating generalized anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a phenethylamine derivative, which in preclinical stage to treat neuroinflammation.

Featured Stories

