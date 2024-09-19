Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.11

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 27100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Cymat Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3,950.54% and a negative net margin of 263.42%. The business had revenue of C$0.23 million for the quarter.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

