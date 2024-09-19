CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC) Short Interest Up 5.3% in August

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:GDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 119,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CytoMed Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GDTC opened at $1.57 on Thursday. CytoMed Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of CytoMed Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

About CytoMed Therapeutics

CytoMed Therapeutics Limited, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of human cancers and degenerative diseases in Malaysia and Singapore. Its lead product candidate is CTM-N2D, an expanded gamma delta T cells grafted with natural killer group 2D ligands-targeting chimeric antigen receptor, which is in Phase I clinical trials comprising to improve anti-cancer cytotoxicity.

