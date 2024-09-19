D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,735,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,262 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $194.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.00 and a 200-day moving average of $158.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $197.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.