D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Bank of America

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $196.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $196.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,144. The company has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average is $158.81. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $100.08 and a 52 week high of $199.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.03 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

