Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Trading Down 1.1%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.21. 226,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 522,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.28.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 49,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.72% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

