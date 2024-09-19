Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $510.70

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $510.70 and last traded at $510.70, with a volume of 940 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $497.20.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $700.16 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $456.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a current ratio of 8.58.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Daily Journal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 51.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

