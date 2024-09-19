Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,413 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 10,577 shares.The stock last traded at $497.82 and had previously closed at $486.90.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.58 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The firm has a market cap of $705.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 62.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Daily Journal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its position in Daily Journal by 195.8% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 23,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Daily Journal by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Daily Journal by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daily Journal by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, Business Journal, The Daily Transcript, and The Record Reporter.

