Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.80

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.80 and last traded at $32.42, with a volume of 11712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Daiwa House Industry to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Daiwa House Industry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Daiwa House Industry

Daiwa House Industry Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter.

About Daiwa House Industry

(Get Free Report)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa House Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa House Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.