Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $34.00 to $31.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $22.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $20.13 and a 52-week high of $31.69.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.