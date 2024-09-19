Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

DLTTF stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns, leases, and manages hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe. It operates four-star hotels; and boutique hotels under The Gibson Hotel, The Samuel Hotel, Hotel 7, and The Belvedere Hotel brands.

