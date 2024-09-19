Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in August

Dalata Hotel Group plc (OTCMKTS:DLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,300 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the August 15th total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance
DLTTF stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile
