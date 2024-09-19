Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.52. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 325.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.
