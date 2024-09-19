Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Short Interest Update

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,800,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 15th total of 19,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 847,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DNMR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 97,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.52. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 325.87% and a negative return on equity of 48.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 10,424,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,070,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 49,913 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,734,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 628.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Danimer Scientific from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1.30 to $0.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics in the United States, Germany, Poland, Belgium, Austria, and internationally. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative under the Nodax brand name for applications in films, straws, cutlery, food containers, and others; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

