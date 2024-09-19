Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Short Interest Update

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the August 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Dassault Systèmes by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,849,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 89,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $39.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 18.50%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

