Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 531564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49.

About Datametrex AI

(Get Free Report)

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.