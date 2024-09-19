Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 50%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 266,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 681,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Datametrex AI Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Datametrex AI Company Profile

Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.

