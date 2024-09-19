Datametrex AI (CVE:DM) Stock Price Up 50%

Datametrex AI Limited (CVE:DM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 50% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 266,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 681,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Datametrex AI Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 2.44.
Datametrex AI Company Profile
Datametrex AI Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides collecting, analyzing, and presenting structured and unstructured data using its patented machine learning and artificial intelligence in Canada and South Korea. The company operates through two segments, AI and Technology and Health Security.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Datametrex AI
- Trading Halts Explained
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Datametrex AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datametrex AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.