David Ernest Vautrin Acquires 100,000 Shares of RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV) Stock

RIV Capital Inc. (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Ernest Vautrin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, with a total value of C$17,720.80.

RIV Capital Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. RIV Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 117.80 and a current ratio of 118.18.

RIV Capital (TSE:RIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that RIV Capital Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RIV Capital

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

