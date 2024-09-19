Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,284,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 15,406,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,081.4 days.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of DVDCF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, whisky, tequila, rum, Sparkling wine, mezcal, champagne, gin, and cognac, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic aperitif under the Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Jamaican Rums, Espolòn, Sparkling Wine&Vermouth, Crodino, The GlenGrant, Magnum Tonic Wine, Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, Lallier, Forty Creek, X-Rated, and other brands.

