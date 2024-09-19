Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 7.3% in August

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,284,800 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 15,406,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,081.4 days.
Davide Campari-Milano Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of DVDCF opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73.
About Davide Campari-Milano
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Davide Campari-Milano
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.