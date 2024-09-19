DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $166.04

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $166.04 and last traded at $162.14, with a volume of 53347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

DaVita Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.12. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $8,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,284,666.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

