Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.98

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.98 and last traded at $40.98, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $650.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81.

Get Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF stock. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:SSUS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned approximately 0.05% of Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF

The Day Hagan\u002FNed Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed US fund-of-funds that overweights and underweights 11 US large-cap sectors based on proprietary risk model. SSUS was launched on Jan 17, 2020 and is managed by Day Hagan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.