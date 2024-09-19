Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) Shares Up 1.3%

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $9.80. Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 14,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 1.3 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.80.
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile
Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.
