Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) were down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $152.36 and last traded at $152.69. Approximately 1,099,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,280,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $23.89 to $28.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.78 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $887.00 to $147.83 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after acquiring an additional 464,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,814,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 231.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,210 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,827,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

