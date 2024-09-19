Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.61 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $31.11 to $33.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $30.83 to $30.56 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $26.67 to $28.19 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $3,376,368.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450,808 shares in the company, valued at $58,756,760.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

