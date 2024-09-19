Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Trading Up 1.1%

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.37 and last traded at $22.25. Approximately 3,850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58. The company has a market cap of $34.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index that gives global exposure to the airline, hotel and cruise industries. CRUZ was launched on Jun 2, 2021 and is managed by Defiance.

