DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,481 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after buying an additional 577,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 5,711.9% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares during the period.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho reduced their target price on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares in the company, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.50. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.66 and a 52-week high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $76.53.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.