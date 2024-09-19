DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,470 Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Price Performance

Gold Fields stock opened at $14.35 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.74.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1692 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on GFI

About Gold Fields

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.